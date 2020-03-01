Dr. D'Angelo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura D'Angelo, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura D'Angelo, MD
Dr. Laura D'Angelo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.
Dr. D'Angelo works at
Dr. D'Angelo's Office Locations
Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC2033 Wood St Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 248-5274
University Behavioral Health950 S Tamiami Trl Ste 103, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 315-6895
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D'Angelo saved my life. Other doctors just handed me a script and sent me on my way. When I had reactions to them the other doctors couldn't help. I was diagnosed with Postpartum Psychosis and no one would take my case, then I found her. She managed my meds, got me level, talked with me, cared about me, and eventually I healed and weaned off of meds with her guidance. I am SO grateful for her to this day.
About Dr. Laura D'Angelo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1659401594
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
