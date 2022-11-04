Overview of Dr. Laura David, MD

Dr. Laura David, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.



Dr. David works at Uhmp - University Obgyn Associates in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Pap Smear and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.