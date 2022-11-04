Dr. Laura David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura David, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura David, MD
Dr. Laura David, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Dr. David's Office Locations
Uhmp - University Obgyn Associates1611 S Green Rd Ste 216, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 381-2223
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David was recommended to me by a coworker. At the time UH had an office in Tower City Cleveland. She recommended a mammogram. Six months later, UH recommended another mammogram. Three months later, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. It was ductal cancer in two places. The mastectomy was performed at UH McDonald Hospital. Twenty-two years later, I remain cancer free. The surgeons at UH and follow-up were outstanding. The last time I saw Dr. David she was leaving the Cleveland area. The Cleveland area is blessed to have her back!
About Dr. Laura David, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Pap Smear and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.