Overview of Dr. Laura Deichmann, MD

Dr. Laura Deichmann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Deichmann works at Craddock Health Center in Sylacauga, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.