Dr. Laura Desrochers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desrochers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Desrochers, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Desrochers, MD
Dr. Laura Desrochers, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Watertown, MA.
Dr. Desrochers works at
Dr. Desrochers' Office Locations
-
1
Firefly Health101 Walnut St, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (888) 897-1887Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desrochers?
About Dr. Laura Desrochers, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- English
- 1861052227
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desrochers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desrochers works at
Dr. Desrochers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desrochers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desrochers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desrochers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.