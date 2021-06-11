See All Dermatologists in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Laura Destefano, DO

Dermatology
4.8 (35)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Destefano, DO is a Dermatologist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Destefano works at Water's Edge Dermatology in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Port Charlotte Office
    2484 Caring Way Unit C, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 235-2111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Laura Destefano, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003145087
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
