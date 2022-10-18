Overview of Dr. Laura Devita, MD

Dr. Laura Devita, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Devita works at Ridgefield Dental Arts, PC in Ridgefield, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.