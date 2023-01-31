Dr. Laura Divine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Divine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Divine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Divine, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center Gynecologic Oncology3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1300
Texas Oncology-Waxahachie151 Rvg Pkwy # 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (214) 370-1300
Rockwall3144 Horizon Rd Ste 220, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-3322
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
She is so compassionate and truly cares about her patients! I wouldn’t go to anyone else!
- Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1255659173
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Divine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Divine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divine has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Divine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Divine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Divine.
