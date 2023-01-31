See All Oncologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Laura Divine, MD

Oncology
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Divine, MD

Dr. Laura Divine, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Divine works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX and Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Divine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center Gynecologic Oncology
    3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 370-1300
  2. 2
    Texas Oncology-Waxahachie
    151 Rvg Pkwy # 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 370-1300
  3. 3
    Rockwall
    3144 Horizon Rd Ste 220, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-3322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Oophorectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy

Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Divine?

    Jan 31, 2023
    She is so compassionate and truly cares about her patients! I wouldn’t go to anyone else!
    — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Divine, MD
    About Dr. Laura Divine, MD

    • Oncology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255659173
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Divine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Divine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Divine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Divine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Divine has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Divine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Divine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Divine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Divine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Divine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

