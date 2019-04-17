Overview of Dr. Laura Doan, MD

Dr. Laura Doan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Health Lakewood Medical Center.



Dr. Doan works at University Health Women's Care in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.