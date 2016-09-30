Overview of Dr. Laura Donegan, MD

Dr. Laura Donegan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Donegan works at UM SJMG - Primary Care in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.