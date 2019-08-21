See All Otolaryngologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Laura Downey, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Downey, MD

Dr. Laura Downey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Downey works at Associates in Otolaryngology of New Jersey in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Downey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Donald B Perlman MD
    741 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5977
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Meniere's Disease
Perforated Eardrum
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Tonsillitis
Cholesteatoma
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Otitis Media
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Tube Placement
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Hyperacusis
Labyrinthitis
Laryngitis
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otosclerosis
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Throat Pain
Thyroid Scan
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Enlarged Turbinates
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Frenectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Jaw Fracture
Motion Sickness
Nasal Polyp
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Cancer
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tracheal Surgery
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 21, 2019
    Just home from surgery,at St Barnabas. I already can tell my life has been changed. The noise in my left ear became unbearable. I was to several ENT some supposedly Dr of the year with no relief. Two of them putting them finds in the air telling me I had to learn to live with the noise . The noise was so unbearable that it interrupted my sleep to where I was living on four to six hours a night for several years. If you have ear problems I would recommend making an appointment with Dr Downey.
    John Sharlow — Aug 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Downey, MD
    About Dr. Laura Downey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215932553
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center-Rusk Institute
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Downey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Downey works at Associates in Otolaryngology of New Jersey in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Downey’s profile.

    Dr. Downey has seen patients for Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.

