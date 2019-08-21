Overview of Dr. Laura Downey, MD

Dr. Laura Downey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Downey works at Associates in Otolaryngology of New Jersey in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.