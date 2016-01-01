Overview of Dr. Laura Duncan, MD

Dr. Laura Duncan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.



Dr. Duncan works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.