Overview of Dr. Laura Engbretson, MD

Dr. Laura Engbretson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Engbretson works at Engbretson Center for Women in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.