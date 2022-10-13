Dr. Laura Erdman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erdman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Erdman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Erdman, MD
Dr. Laura Erdman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Erdman works at
Dr. Erdman's Office Locations
Capital Women's Care Inc6565 N Charles St Ste 212, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 823-1120
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Erdman is an extremely talented and compassionate physician. She has provided me with wonderful care for the last 10 years. She’s the best!
About Dr. Laura Erdman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265438238
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erdman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erdman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erdman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erdman works at
Dr. Erdman has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erdman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erdman speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Erdman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erdman.
