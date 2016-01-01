Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson-Schroth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, MD
Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Erickson-Schroth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Erickson-Schroth's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ACN West - VC10 Specialties Clinic622 West 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erickson-Schroth?
About Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1114243185
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickson-Schroth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson-Schroth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson-Schroth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson-Schroth works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson-Schroth. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson-Schroth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson-Schroth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson-Schroth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.