Dr. Laura Evors, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Evors, MD
Dr. Laura Evors, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Evors' Office Locations
Piedmont Phy Ob Gyn775 Poplar Rd Ste 120, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 400-4510
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Carolina Ob/Gyn1686 Skylyn Dr Ste 101, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 585-3456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Piedmont Physicians Group Obgyn Npc22301 Newnan Crossing Blvd E Ste 210, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 400-7810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Health Net
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Dr Evors for three years now. She has a wonderful bedside manner and appointments are always on time. I love the convenience of scheduling in the app and requesting med refills in the app.
About Dr. Laura Evors, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
