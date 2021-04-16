Dr. Laura Farrington, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Farrington, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Farrington, DO
Dr. Laura Farrington, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Farrington works at
Dr. Farrington's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrington?
Dr. Farrington and her team were phenomenal. She truly cares about her patients. She takes time and explains everything. She is always willing to explain everything. She is very knowledgeable and her team is also exceptional. Very compassionate and professional.
About Dr. Laura Farrington, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1073786745
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Farrington using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Farrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrington works at
228 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.