Dr. Felder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Felder, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Felder, MD
Dr. Laura Felder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Felder works at
Dr. Felder's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology833 Chestnut St Frnt 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felder?
About Dr. Laura Felder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1750768792
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felder works at
Dr. Felder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.