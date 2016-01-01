See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Laura Felder, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Laura Felder, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Laura Felder, MD

Dr. Laura Felder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Felder works at Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Felder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
    833 Chestnut St Frnt 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Felder?

    Photo: Dr. Laura Felder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Felder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Felder to family and friends

    Dr. Felder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Felder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Felder, MD.

    About Dr. Laura Felder, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1750768792
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felder works at Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Felder’s profile.

    Dr. Felder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.