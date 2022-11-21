Overview of Dr. Laura Fernandez-Ortiz, MD

Dr. Laura Fernandez-Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez-Ortiz works at Betti Hertzberg Ressler MD. in Miami Shores, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.