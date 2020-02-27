Overview of Dr. Laura Fine, MD

Dr. Laura Fine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Fine works at Massachusetts General Physicians Organization Inc in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Trichiasis and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.