Dr. Laura Foot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Foot, MD
Dr. Laura Foot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Foot's Office Locations
Tanner Clinic - Layton2121 N 1700 W, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5521MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tanner Clinic1756 W Antelope Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (801) 618-0782Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and myself have seen Dr. Foot as patients, and we would HIGHLY recommend her! She is extremely knowledgable, very compassionate, accessible and does fine work surgically. We cannot recommend her more highly.
About Dr. Laura Foot, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1831385244
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foot has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Foot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.