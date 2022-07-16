Dr. Laura Ford-Mukkamala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford-Mukkamala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Ford-Mukkamala, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Ford-Mukkamala, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
High Street Office85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 656-4825
Great Lakes Cardiovascular5959 Big Tree Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 710-8266
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Trying to get a script for carvedilol, but can not get thru Great Lakes phone system or portal. Walgreens is waiting for the script. Kenneth Selden
About Dr. Laura Ford-Mukkamala, DO
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306950001
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- SUNY at Buffalo
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
