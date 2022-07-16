See All Cardiologists in Buffalo, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Laura Ford-Mukkamala, DO

Cardiology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Ford-Mukkamala, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Ford-Mukkamala works at Buffalo Medical Group, Orchard Park, NY in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    High Street Office
    85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 (716) 656-4825
    Great Lakes Cardiovascular
    5959 Big Tree Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (716) 710-8266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Nuclear Stress Testing

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 16, 2022
    Jul 16, 2022
Trying to get a script for carvedilol, but can not get thru Great Lakes phone system or portal. Walgreens is waiting for the script. Kenneth Selden
    Kenneth Selden — Jul 16, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Ford-Mukkamala, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306950001
    Education & Certifications

    • Hartford Hospital
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    • SUNY at Buffalo
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease
