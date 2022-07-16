Overview

Dr. Laura Ford-Mukkamala, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Ford-Mukkamala works at Buffalo Medical Group, Orchard Park, NY in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.