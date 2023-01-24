Dr. Laura Frado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Frado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Frado, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Dr. Frado works at
Locations
New York Gastroenterology Associates311 E 79th St Ste 2A, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 996-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frado is one of a kind! She is beyond attentive and thorough, but also has a wonderful bed side manner. She makes you feel comfortable immediately and is incredibly thorough in her approach and explanations. I wouldn't dare see another GI Practitioner after meeting with Dr. Frado.
About Dr. Laura Frado, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1487946166
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Columbia University, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
