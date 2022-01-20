Dr. Laura Fralich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fralich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Fralich, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Fralich, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Coulee Medical Center.
Locations
Providence Sports Medicine16528 E Desmet Ct Ste B2200, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 464-7930
Hospital Affiliations
- Coulee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fralich is an excellent doctor. She's smart, engaged, and hears you. She's compassionate and knowledgable. Her musculoskeletal ultrasound skills are top notch, and she explains the findings to you. As a doctor who needed a doctor, I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Laura Fralich, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
- Family Medicine Spokane
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University-School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Fralich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fralich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fralich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fralich.
