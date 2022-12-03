Dr. Laura Franey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Franey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Franey, MD
Dr. Laura Franey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wyoming, MI.
Dr. Franey works at
Dr. Franey's Office Locations
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - West Pavilion6105 Wilson Ave SW Ste 101, Wyoming, MI 49418 Directions (616) 608-8300
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Ludington7 Atkinson Dr Ste 113, Ludington, MI 49431 Directions (616) 885-5000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Franey, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franey works at
Dr. Franey has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Franey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franey.
