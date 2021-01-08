Dr. Laura Friedlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Friedlander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Friedlander, MD
Dr. Laura Friedlander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO.
Dr. Friedlander works at
Dr. Friedlander's Office Locations
St. Anthony Hospital11600 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8040Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Littleton Adventist Hospital7700 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (720) 321-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Clean and spacious waiting area. Nice front desk people. Was seen within a reasonable time of actual appointment time. A+ for Dr Friedlander! Nice. Unassuming. Listened well and answered my questions. I have complete confidence in her. Sounds like this was written by a relative probably but all true.
About Dr. Laura Friedlander, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1578852042
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
