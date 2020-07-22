Overview

Dr. Laura Fry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Fry works at Manchester Community Health Center in Manchester, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.