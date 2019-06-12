See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Laura Gago, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.8 (57)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Gago, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, Sparrow Hospital - Saint Lawrence Campus and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Gago works at Ann Arbor Urgent Care in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ann Arbor Urgent Care
    1000 E Stadium Blvd Ste 3, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 227-3232
    Jones Vision Center
    1515 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 224-1026
    Lauren Garleff Licensed Speech-language Pathologist Ccc-slp Pllc
    2250 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 100, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 360-1110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital - Saint Lawrence Campus
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Jun 12, 2019
    Thanks to doctor Gago we achieved our long time goal of becoming parents ! We couldn’t be happier and are beyond grateful to see our dream come true thanks to Dr. Gago’s successful approach and her compassionate staff who was caring and supportive throughout our struggling journey ! Infertility is no easy rodeo but having the right team on your side sure makes it feel less of a fight ! We did our homework and spent a long time not only researching but visiting in person any and all other reputable fertility clinics within a 2 hour drive from us ! Gago IVF was the closest to us but our last and final stop! We were tricked by the highest rating so we drove 2 hours away to the top rated fertility clinic! Don’t be fulled by overpaid advertising as you already have been waiting long enough(like me) to reach out to a fertility clinic!Visit them in person or better yet if you are within 2 hours of Gago IVF check them out first ! Our est. success rate was 28% with first IVF success !!!
    Monica Y — Jun 12, 2019
    About Dr. Laura Gago, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447343652
    Education & Certifications

    • Howard Hughes Medical Student Research Fellowship University Of Colorado Health Science Center|Wayne State University
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Gago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Gago. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

