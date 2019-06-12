Dr. Laura Gago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Gago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Gago, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, Sparrow Hospital - Saint Lawrence Campus and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital - Saint Lawrence Campus
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks to doctor Gago we achieved our long time goal of becoming parents ! We couldn’t be happier and are beyond grateful to see our dream come true thanks to Dr. Gago’s successful approach and her compassionate staff who was caring and supportive throughout our struggling journey ! Infertility is no easy rodeo but having the right team on your side sure makes it feel less of a fight ! We did our homework and spent a long time not only researching but visiting in person any and all other reputable fertility clinics within a 2 hour drive from us ! Gago IVF was the closest to us but our last and final stop! We were tricked by the highest rating so we drove 2 hours away to the top rated fertility clinic! Don’t be fulled by overpaid advertising as you already have been waiting long enough(like me) to reach out to a fertility clinic!Visit them in person or better yet if you are within 2 hours of Gago IVF check them out first ! Our est. success rate was 28% with first IVF success !!!
About Dr. Laura Gago, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447343652
Education & Certifications
- Howard Hughes Medical Student Research Fellowship University Of Colorado Health Science Center|Wayne State University
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
