Overview

Dr. Laura Gago, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, Sparrow Hospital - Saint Lawrence Campus and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Gago works at Ann Arbor Urgent Care in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.