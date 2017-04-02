See All Dermatologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Laura Ganger, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (53)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Ganger, MD is a Dermatologist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Ganger works at Ganger Dermatology in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Plymouth, MI and Wixom, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Acne and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ganger Dermatology
    1979 S Huron Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 344-4567
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ganger Dermatology
    9398 N Lilley Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 344-4567
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Ganger Dermatology
    49200 Wixom Tech Dr, Wixom, MI 48393 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 344-4567
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Folliculitis
Acne
Fungal Nail Infection
Folliculitis
Acne
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 02, 2017
    There are front office scheduling problems. I was "reminded" about an appointment I didn't have and the reminded of one that had been rescheduled. It seems different people are doing the scheduling who are not adequately communicating with each other or updating their records.
    ann arbor, mi — Apr 02, 2017
    About Dr. Laura Ganger, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568671535
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Ganger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ganger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ganger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ganger has seen patients for Folliculitis, Acne and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

