Dr. Laura Gerace, DMD
Dr. Laura Gerace, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Youngsville, LA.
Dr. Gerace works at
Youngsville Dental Care3014 E Milton Ave, Youngsville, LA 70592 Directions (337) 284-4127Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 11:00amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Laura and her technicians are great but her office staf isn’t. She needs to check them out!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1831708619
Dr. Gerace has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerace accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gerace using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gerace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerace works at
Dr. Gerace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.