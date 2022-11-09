Overview of Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD

Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Geraldino Pardilla works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.