Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (9)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD

Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Geraldino Pardilla works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Geraldino Pardilla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis

Arthritis of the Elbow
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Anemia
Back Pain
Bone Density Scan
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Lipid Disorders
Malnutrition
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blepharitis
Blood Product Transfusion
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Connective Tissue Disorders
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Infusion Therapy
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Medication Management
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Purpura
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Rheumatology Conditions
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Systemic Sclerosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigger Finger
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I find the bad reviews hard to believe. Dr. Geraldino Pardilla was a great listener, ordered vitals, and an x-ray. No problems. She was pleasant and professional. I've only had one visit with her but so far so good.
    DE — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891952768
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Geraldino Pardilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geraldino Pardilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geraldino Pardilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geraldino Pardilla works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Geraldino Pardilla’s profile.

    Dr. Geraldino Pardilla has seen patients for Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geraldino Pardilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Geraldino Pardilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geraldino Pardilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geraldino Pardilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geraldino Pardilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

