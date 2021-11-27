Dr. Laura Gilbey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Gilbey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Gilbey, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Locations
Austin Pulmonary Consultants3600 W Parmer Ln Ste 106, Austin, TX 78727 Directions (512) 977-0123
Austin Pulmonary Consultants, PA5920 W William Cannon Dr Bldg 1 Ste 150, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 441-9799
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For a variety of situational issues, I need a good pulmonologist. Dr. Gilbey has been mine since moving to Austin and has been superb, both during low risk periods, and, especially, during very high risk periods requiring advanced procedures and hospitalization. She is absolutely ideal in every respect, Very highly recommended!
About Dr. Laura Gilbey, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1932102316
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbey has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.