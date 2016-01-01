Overview

Dr. Laura Givens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Wyoming Medical Center.



Dr. Givens works at GERIATRIC ASSOCIATES OF AMERICA in Houston, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX and San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.