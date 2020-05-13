Dr. Laura Gladstone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gladstone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Gladstone, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Gladstone, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Gladstone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Polyclinic1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 329-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gladstone?
My first time with her was great. I had to look her up to find her the next time I need a colonoscopy
About Dr. Laura Gladstone, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1538155676
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gladstone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gladstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gladstone works at
Dr. Gladstone has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gladstone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gladstone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gladstone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gladstone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gladstone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.