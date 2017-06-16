Dr. Goff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Goff, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Goff, MD
Dr. Laura Goff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Goff's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Univ. Medical Center2220 PIERCE AVE, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-4967
Office3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goff treated me for Cancer back in 2010. She's an incredible Doctor and is always willing to spend enough time with patients.
About Dr. Laura Goff, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023165909
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goff accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goff has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goff speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goff.
