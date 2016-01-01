See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Laura Goodsell, MD

Internal Medicine
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Goodsell, MD

Dr. Laura Goodsell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Goodsell works at UK PEDIATRICS CARDIOLOGY-KYC in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goodsell's Office Locations

    Uk Chandler Medical Center
    800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 (859) 257-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia

Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
About Dr. Laura Goodsell, MD

  Internal Medicine
Specialties
  7 years of experience
  English
  1881056893
Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
  Internal Medicine
