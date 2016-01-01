Dr. Laura Gorski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Gorski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Gorski, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Gorski works at
Locations
High Risk Pregnancy Center2011 Pinto Ln Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 780-6394Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Gorski, DO
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1609839232
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorski works at
