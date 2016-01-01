Dr. Laura Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Grant, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Grant, MD
Dr. Laura Grant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
Womens Wellness Center1705 E Broadway Ste 300, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 449-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Grant, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932178720
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.