Dr. Laura Gravelin, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Gravelin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Gravelin works at Mount Carmel Columbus Cardiology Consultants in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    West
    (614) 224-2281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Sinus Tachycardia

Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2021
    Dr. Gravelin's mannerism should be taught in medical school. She is an excellent listener. You could have something major, and she would not put you into a panic. I am proud to be a patient of hers. Very happy that she accepted me.
    Ken Adams — Nov 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Laura Gravelin, MD
    About Dr. Laura Gravelin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780868950
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown Medical School / Rhode Island Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Gravelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Gravelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Gravelin works at Mount Carmel Columbus Cardiology Consultants in Columbus, OH.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gravelin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gravelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gravelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

