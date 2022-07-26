Overview of Dr. Laura Graybeal, MD

Dr. Laura Graybeal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST HOSPITAL OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS.



Dr. Graybeal works at Vein Care Of The Virginias in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.