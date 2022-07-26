Dr. Laura Graybeal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graybeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Graybeal, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Graybeal, MD
Dr. Laura Graybeal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST HOSPITAL OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS.
Dr. Graybeal works at
Dr. Graybeal's Office Locations
-
1
Vein Care of the Virginias921 Neville St Ste 200, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-8346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graybeal?
Dr. Graybeal is one of a kind. Knowledgeable, resourceful, intelligent, a good listener and so so kind. She is also an artist with her treatments and procedures for skin and face! And just as important, her staff is awesome! They have been very responsive and are always enthusiastic about helping!
About Dr. Laura Graybeal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1447241468
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST HOSPITAL OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graybeal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graybeal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graybeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graybeal works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Graybeal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graybeal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graybeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graybeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.