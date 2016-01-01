Overview of Dr. Laura Green, MD

Dr. Laura Green, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Green works at Krieger Eye Institute in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.