Overview of Dr. Laura Greenbaum, MD

Dr. Laura Greenbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Greenbaum works at Sussman OB GYN LLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.