Dr. Laura Gregg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Gregg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Gregg, MD
Dr. Laura Gregg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.
Dr. Gregg works at
Dr. Gregg's Office Locations
-
1
Loyola University Health System2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-8563Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gateway Medical Center1007 Harlow Rd Ste 210, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 741-0387
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gregg?
About Dr. Laura Gregg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134289390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregg accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gregg works at
Dr. Gregg has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.