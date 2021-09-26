Dr. Laura Grimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Grimmer, MD
Dr. Laura Grimmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Comprehensive Vascular Services LLC1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 925-4770
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
excellent care, professional demeanor, and followup for my emergency lappy appy
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1124314497
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Brown Medical School
- General Surgery
