Dr. Laura Gunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Gunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Gunn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center
Dr. Gunn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gunn Plastic Surgery Center300 Crutchfield St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 471-3406Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gunn?
Dr Gunn and staff are simply 'the best'. From the initial consultation to all the surgeries (breast cancer reconstruction surgery) to all the follow up visits. Dr.Gunn and team are always available. Dr. Gunn has provided me with a new level of care that I now expect from all my providers.
About Dr. Laura Gunn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1649244310
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunn works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.