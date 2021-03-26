See All Plastic Surgeons in Durham, NC
Dr. Laura Gunn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Laura Gunn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center

Dr. Gunn works at Gunn Plastic Surgery Center in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gunn Plastic Surgery Center
    300 Crutchfield St, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 471-3406
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Duke Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Barrett's Esophagus
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Barrett's Esophagus
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laura Gunn, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649244310
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Gunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gunn works at Gunn Plastic Surgery Center in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gunn’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

