Dr. Laura Raffals, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laura Raffals, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Raffals works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - GI
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 923-2672

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Liver Function Test
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Liver Function Test
Impedance Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Laura Raffals, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538222054
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Gastroenterology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Raffals, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raffals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raffals works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Raffals’s profile.

    Dr. Raffals has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raffals on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Raffals has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffals.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raffals, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raffals appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

