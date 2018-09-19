See All Ophthalmologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Laura Harris, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Harris, MD

Dr. Laura Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at Cataract Consultants PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1
    Cataract Consultants PA
    1135 Military Cutoff Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 256-4899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 19, 2018
    Dr. Laura Harris is very thorough and professional opthamologist. In addition, her bedside manner is wonderful and she knows how to talk to her patient's in layman's terms. She did her residency at Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. I have total confidence in her knowledge and abilities.
    none, MD — Sep 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Harris, MD
    About Dr. Laura Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972501260
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • E Carolina University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris works at Cataract Consultants PA in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

    Dr. Harris has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
