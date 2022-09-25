See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Laura Haskins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laura Haskins, MD

Dr. Laura Haskins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. 

Dr. Haskins works at Poplar Avenue Clinic, PLLC in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Haskins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Location
    6584 Poplar Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 300-6713
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Saint Francis Medical Partners - Neurosurgery
    6005 Park Ave Ste 430B, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 585-0396

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 25, 2022
    I starting seeing Dr Haskins in September 2011. She was my obgyn for my first child. 11 years later and I'm still here. Wonderful bedside manner. My pregnancy was high risk and she got my son here!! I felt so comfortable with her any everyone in the office is friendly too. I absolutely love Dr Haskins!!
    She's so gentle — Sep 25, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Haskins, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1578775359
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Haskins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haskins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haskins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haskins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haskins works at Poplar Avenue Clinic, PLLC in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Haskins’s profile.

    Dr. Haskins has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haskins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Haskins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haskins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haskins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haskins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

