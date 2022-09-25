Dr. Laura Haskins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haskins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Haskins, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Haskins, MD
Dr. Laura Haskins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Haskins' Office Locations
Memphis Location6584 Poplar Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 300-6713Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Saint Francis Medical Partners - Neurosurgery6005 Park Ave Ste 430B, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 585-0396
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I starting seeing Dr Haskins in September 2011. She was my obgyn for my first child. 11 years later and I'm still here. Wonderful bedside manner. My pregnancy was high risk and she got my son here!! I felt so comfortable with her any everyone in the office is friendly too. I absolutely love Dr Haskins!!
About Dr. Laura Haskins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haskins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haskins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haskins has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haskins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Haskins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haskins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haskins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haskins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.