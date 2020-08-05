Overview

Dr. Laura Hawley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Hawley works at Norton Community Medical Associates - Highlands in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.