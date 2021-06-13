Overview

Dr. Laura Haygood, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.



Dr. Haygood works at Adagio Dermatology & Aesthetics in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Warts and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.