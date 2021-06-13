Dr. Haygood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Haygood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Haygood, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Dr. Haygood works at
Locations
Laura J. Haygood M.d. P.A.455 Rice Rd Ste 104, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 597-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haygood is the whole package: knowledgeable, kind, attentive, wise, gracious, an excellent listener who answers questions. She even photographs unusual miles etc to keep in patient file for future comparison, which is very reassuring. Our whole family goes to Dr. Haygood and we think she is a superb doctor.
About Dr. Laura Haygood, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Dr. Haygood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haygood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haygood works at
Dr. Haygood has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haygood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haygood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haygood.
