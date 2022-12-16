Dr. Laura Haynie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Haynie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Haynie, MD is a Dermatologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Haynie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology and skin surgery9007 Ellerbe Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 222-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haynie?
Dr. Haynie is so good and thorough and I love the attentiveness she gives. She has such a great personality and I am so glad I switched Doctors and have her as my Doctor now. :) I read the negative reviews and the only negative thing I can see is the wait. God forbid you have to “wait” cause Dr. Haynie is being thorough with another patient.
About Dr. Laura Haynie, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1679517148
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haynie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haynie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haynie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haynie works at
Dr. Haynie has seen patients for Warts, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haynie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.